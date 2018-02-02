Police ID man killed in Amelia crash

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Amelia County.

It happened around 3 p.m. Thursday on Genito Road, not far from N. Lodore.

Police say the victim, 52-year-old David L. Goolsby, was heading east when his vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree. Goolsby died at the hospital from his injuries.

Police say alcohol is being considered a factor in the crash, but the crash remains under investigation.

