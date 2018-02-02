Apps offer to pay you to lose weight

It's a common plan early in the year to set a weight loss goal and join a gym.

There are some websites at apps that flip this plan on its head. Rather than you paying for a gym membership, they will pay you to lose the weight.

One such program is called Healthy Wage. You set a goal to lose a specific number of pounds in a certain timeframe. Then, you bet on your success each month.

For example, you could set a goal to lose 30 pounds in six months and put up $50 against that goal. If you lose the weight, you will be paid between $333 and $882.

Healthy Wage uses an algorithm to calculate the exact offer based on your body mass index and other factors. But it is a gamble because if you don't meet the goal, you lose the money you wagered on it.

DietBet is another program that allows you to either join an existing weight loss challenge or set up your own.

With DietBet, like HealthyWage, you're kicking in money, too, and betting you'll hit your goals. Do it, and you'll split the jackpot with the others in that challenge.

One word of caution, though. A similar fitness challenge app called "Pact" just agreed to a nearly $1 million payout to customers after the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said it failed to pay out what it owed.

These sites can be a fun way to stay motivated on your path to better fitness, but don't bet money you can't afford to lose.

