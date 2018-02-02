Planning a wedding? Set your priorities to save money

Did you know that 40 percent of engagements occur between Dec. 1 and Feb. 14?

Wedding planning can be overwhelming, especially when you don't know where to start.

Prioritizing is key.The venue and date are your top priorities.

"You want to pick vendors who are professional, who are detail-oriented, who are experienced," said Marcel Lanoux, a wedding DJ/event planner.

Next, set a budget. There are so many weddings floating around the internet that it can be easy to get champagne ideas on a beer budget.

If you need help, get a wedding planner who can take care of a lot of the tedious details.

If you're on a tight budget, catering is your next big expense to price, followed by a photographer, your flowers and a DJ.

Need to save money on a wedding dress?

How about a place like Bliss Bridal Consignment boutique in Chesterfield. It often has sample dress and discontinued ones, and many discounted 50 to 60 percent.

There's also "Wedding Buy and Sell Richmond" - a Facebook group - where people sell off their wedding items to get back some of the money on everything they spent. Be realistic about what you'll need.

If you can't afford a wedding planner, check out a day-of coordinator to take the stress off you on the big day.

