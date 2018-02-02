Sheriff's office: 1-year-old VA boy dies after being left alone in bath tub

A 1-year-old boy died at the hospital Thursday after he was left alone in a bathtub, according to the Mathews County's Sheriff's Office.

Emergency personnel were called to the 11100 block of John Clayton Memorial Highway just after noon for an unresponsive child in a bath tub.

"Sheriff’s Office personnel arrived on scene and met the victim’s mother, who advised that child had been left alone in the bath tub, and when she returned the hot water was running and the child was face down in the tub," the Mathews County Sheriff's Office said.

The child, who has not been identified, was taken to Riverside Walter Reed Hospital where he died.

The sheriff's office says Social Services is helping with the investigation.

An autopsy will be performed at the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Richmond.

