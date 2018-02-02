Ex-officer gets life in prison for sex crimes involving minor

A former Richmond police officer was sentenced to life in prison Friday for a sexual assault of a minor in November of 2015.

Charles Church was found guilty in July 2017 for indecent liberties with a child and one count of object sexual penetration.

During Church's three-day trial, the jury heard testimony from witnesses, testimony from expert witnesses, and examined multiple exhibits for the assault, which involved a minor under the age of 13.

According to the prosecutor at the trial, Church and the victim know each other.

Church was sentenced to a year for the indecent liberties charge, but that was suspended.

