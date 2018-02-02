Connecticut paper claps back at Rhode Island paper's dis

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - The biggest newspapers in Connecticut and Rhode Island are feuding over which state is worse.
The Hartford Courant in Connecticut wrote a scathing editorial after The Providence Journal in Rhode Island published an editorial calling its New England neighbor struggling, and blasting its business climate as enormously difficult.
The Journal's Jan. 24 piece ends by calling on Rhode Island Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo to try and attract jobs from Connecticut to Rhode Island, calling it "certainly less risky" than Connecticut.
In a Friday editorial headlined "Why, Rhode Island, Why?" the Courant responded by detailing a long list of its neighbor's woes. Those included pension problems, economic issues and "a legacy of corruption that not even Connecticut can match."
It closes by encouraging the states to work together.
