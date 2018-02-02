Three K9 officers graduate from Richmond training academy

A police dog shows off agility during a graduation ceremony in Richmond. (Source: Richmond Police/Facebook)

Richmond police have two new officers to sniff out crime after graduating from K9 training Friday.

Zeus and Havoc completed the 14-week course alongside handlers Samuel Hernandez and Daniel Dixon. The two dogs were joined by another trainee, Draco, from Louisa County.

Draco will be getting additional training to serve as a drug detection dog.

The dogs showed off some of their skills with a demonstration at the graduation ceremony, completing an obstacle course and taking down a fleeing suspect.

