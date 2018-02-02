Knicks: Noah won't be back with team until further notice

NEW YORK (AP) - Joakim Noah's absence from the New York Knicks will continue indefinitely.
A team official says Friday that Noah and the Knicks have mutually agreed that he will not be back with the club until further notice.
Noah left the team last week after a dispute with coach Jeff Hornacek. He's already missed a pair of games this week.
The veteran center hasn't reclaimed a rotation spot after missing the start of the season while serving the remainder of a 20-game suspension. That suspension began last season for violating terms of the anti-drug agreement.
The Knicks could try to find a trade for him before next Thursday's deadline. However, a deal will be difficult because he has two more seasons remaining on the $72-million contract he signed in the summer of 2016.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on why comedians are the "white blood cells of a sickened democracy"More >>
Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on why comedians are the "white blood cells of a sickened democracy"More >>
Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elementsMore >>
Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elementsMore >>
Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatmentMore >>
Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatmentMore >>
A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.More >>
A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.More >>
Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationshipMore >>
Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationshipMore >>
Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minoritiesMore >>
Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minoritiesMore >>
The moon put on a rare cosmic show WednesdayMore >>
The moon put on a rare cosmic show WednesdayMore >>