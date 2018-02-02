Students get sick eating 'drug laced' brownies at school

Seven students at Matoaca High School experienced symptoms after eating brownies baked with a controlled substance, according to Chesterfield police.

Officers said a 15-year-old girl went to the clinic after eating the brownie. She was later transported to the hospital. The student believed the brownies were baked with marijuana.

Three of the students, two 14-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy, were picked up from the school by their parents after experiencing symptoms, Chesterfield police said.

Chesterfield police conducted an investigation and found the brownies came from a 14-year-old girl. Police said the students the girl gave the brownies to were between the ages of 14 and 17.

"Maybe there's not as much a deterrent as we think with staying away from drugs and everything else, 'cause its so prolific," said a neighbor who is not only invested, but knows the pulse of this community. He sees the situation as a wake up call in some ways.

"Parents need to be involved with their kids and know what they're up to, question them and prod their brains."

An investigation found that the brownies had some sort of controlled substance in them, but so far, police can't confirm what that substance is. They do say charges are pending.

"The school division is working with Chesterfield Police regarding their investigation, and school administrators have been in direct contact with the families of students involved," Chesterfield Public Schools officials said Friday afternoon. "Students who violate student conduct regulations are subject to suspension and/or expulsion, and, if the offense is a violation of the law, to prosecution."

"Stay away from trouble, its easy to find trouble," said the neighbor.

A lesson learned the hard way...one this neighbor hopes other students pay attention to.

"Try and do good and constructive things, be busy about something else."

