Police: Students experience symptoms after eating brownies with substance

Seven students at Matoaca High School experienced symptoms after eating brownies baked with a controlled substance, according to Chesterfield police.

Officers said a 15-year-old girl went to the clinic after eating the brownie. She was later transported to the hospital. The student believed the brownies were baked with marijuana.

Three of the students, two 14-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy, were picked up from the school by their parents after experiencing symptoms, Chesterfield police said.

Chesterfield police conducted an investigation and found the brownies came from a 14-year-old girl. Police said the students the girl gave the brownies to were between the ages of 14 and 17.

"The school division is working with Chesterfield Police regarding their investigation, and school administrators have been in direct contact with the families of students involved," Chesterfield Public Schools officials said Friday afternoon. "Students who violate student conduct regulations are subject to suspension and/or expulsion, and, if the offense is a violation of the law, to prosecution."

Charges are pending, and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12