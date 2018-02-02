Chesterfield students raise hundreds of dollars for Richmond Animal League

Children from J.B. Watkins Elementary participate in the Chinese New Year celebration for the year of the dog. (Source: Richmond Animal League)

J.B. Watkins Elementary is partnering with the Richmond Animal League to raise money for animals in need.

The partnership comes because of Watkins’ celebration of the Chinese New Year with this being the year of the dog.

The students have already raised $1,400 for animals in need from a fundraiser and a Chinese New Year concert.

A traditional Chinese New Year celebration is scheduled for Feb. 28.

