Full version of GOP memo on Russia probe

(RNN) - The following is a PDF of the memo on the Russia probe from Rep. Devin Nunes, R-CA, and other House Republicans and released Friday by the Intelligence Committee.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.
White House officials say President Donald Trump will allow a classified memo on the Russia investigation to be published.More >>
White House officials say President Donald Trump will allow a classified memo on the Russia investigation to be published.More >>
President Donald Trump is accusing the FBI and Justice Department of playing politics "in favor of Democrats and against Republicans.".More >>
President Donald Trump is accusing the FBI and Justice Department of playing politics "in favor of Democrats and against Republicans.".More >>
An Arizona lawmaker known for his booze-fueled partying and good-ol' boy, clownish behavior, has become the first state lawmaker expelled for sexual misconduct since the #MeToo movement began sweeping the nation.More >>
An Arizona lawmaker known for his booze-fueled partying and good-ol' boy, clownish behavior, has become the first state lawmaker expelled for sexual misconduct since the #MeToo movement began sweeping the nation.More >>