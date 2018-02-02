Louisa HS is up for an award for field upkeep

A Walmart driver in Sutherland - Terry Burris - celebrated driving over 3 million miles! He received a brand-new, custom truck to celebrate his 25th anniversary with Walmart.

Louisa County High School won multiple awards for their field upkeep in the past, and now they are up for another award.

Their athletic field at The Jungle football stadium is up for Sygenta's "Turf Fitness Award," and the voting is online.

"It’s pretty incredible that our high school in a small town in Virginia is honored with so much national recognition," said Andrew Woolfolk, public information officer at Louisa County Public Schools.

The Jungle Turf Crew has been known for their field upkeep. In the past, the crew won "The Schools and Parks Field of the Year" in 2011 and "Best High School Soccer Field in America" in 2013.

Click here to vote for the school. Voting ends on Feb. 8.

