Friday is Wear Red Day for heart disease prevention

Spotsylvania County now has an automated defibrillator in every county building. (Source: Spotsylvania County Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management)

Friday is National Wear Red Day to show support for cardiovascular health and to highlight that heart disease is the No. 1 killer for women.

The movement started in 2003, and is credited by the American Heart Association in helping to curb unhealthy habits and fund research initiatives.

In Spotsylvania, the occasion was used to highlight that all county buildings are now equipped with automated defibrillators. Twenty-nine additional defibrillators were recently added.

The county also wants the public to help create a registry where other automatic defibrillators are located within the county.

Pulse Point is a smartphone app that shows where the nearest registered defibrillator is located, in the event of a cardiac emergency.

The Spotsylvania Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management is seeking to be certified as a HEARTSafe community, indicating health programs that make surviving cardiac arrest outside of a medical treatment facility more survivable.

FREM said approximately 630,000 Americans die each year from heart disease, and it is a factor in one in every four deaths in the U.S.

