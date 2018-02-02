In-home delivery services expanding

Some people may think the idea of having a delivery driver drop off things inside their home may be a good idea or not.

Amazon is already doing this in some places, but now, a smart lock maker is partnering with a same-day delivery service to deliver all sorts of things inside people's houses.

In the next month or two, you could get everything from dinner ingredients to a new TV delivered inside your home. Is it safe?

A California company called August Home announced in February that it is partnering with same-day delivery service, Deliv, to offer in-home delivery of all sorts of things.

Among the retailers already on board, Macy's, Kohl's, Best Buy, Walgreens, and meal-kit service "Plated."

The August Access program will work on homes with August Smart Locks, as well as Yale residential locks, that are fitted with the technology.

Here's how it works - you place the order through Deliv, and the delivery driver gets a one-time password that opens the lock and lets them into your house.

You can then either watch that delivery live, through a camera, or watch a recording later.

Security experts have hacked many smart locks, including a previous version of the August Smart Lock.

It was not easy, and a determined burglar is likely going to find a way into your house, whether you've got a smart lock or a conventional one on the front door.

If you are interested in a smart lock so you can take advantage of in-home delivery, do some research first.

There are quite a few expert reviews of smart locks online.

