Tractor-trailer carrying thousands of pounds of meat overturns on I-64

A tractor-trailer carrying thousands of pounds of meat overturned on Interstate 64 East in Goochland.

The incident happened at mile marker 150 around 2:50 a.m. on Friday.

Virginia State Police identified the driver as Henry L. Barnett, Jr., 58, of Roanoke. A preliminary investigation indicated the tractor-trailer was carrying 56,000 pounds of meat overturned on its side after veering off the road and hitting an embankment. As a result, the meat spilled out onto the highway, and the tractor-trailer sustained a ruptured fuel tank.

Barnett was uninjured in the accident.

The left lane remains closed as of 2 p.m., and the Virginia Department of Transportation reported a 3-mile traffic backup.

