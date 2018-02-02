Richmond's new superintendent to stop by several schools - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Richmond's new superintendent to stop by several schools

RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras (Source: NBC12) RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras (Source: NBC12)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Richmond's new superintendent will be meeting kids at several schools on Friday.

Jason Kamras says his mission is to push for engagement, equity, and excellence.

Kamras believes new facilities will go a long way towards meeting those goals. He also says he supports the mayor's proposed meals tax to help fund schools.

He says he will release his 100-day plan on Monday.

