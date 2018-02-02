Richmond's new superintendent to stop by several schools

Richmond's new superintendent will be meeting kids at several schools on Friday.

Jason Kamras says his mission is to push for engagement, equity, and excellence.

Kamras believes new facilities will go a long way towards meeting those goals. He also says he supports the mayor's proposed meals tax to help fund schools.

He says he will release his 100-day plan on Monday.

