Tractor-trailer jackknifes on I-95, spilling fuel everywhere

A tractor-trailer jackknifed on Interstate 95 South in Prince George early Friday morning, spilling fuel everywhere.

About 150 gallons of fuel spilled in the ditch due to a punctured fuel tank. This happened at the entrance ramp at exit 45.

The incident originally started at the Shell gas station right off the northbound side. The tractor-trailer then jackknifed, and officials said the driver had to go to the other side of the highway to pull over.

Prince George fire and hazmat crews were on the scene, and they are used a paper towel-like substance to clean up the fuel.

The ramp is back open.

