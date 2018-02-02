Man dead after struck by car

A man is dead after he was hit by a car late Thursday night.

Chesterfield police said the man was walking in the 14600 block of Jefferson Davis Highway when he was struck by a Toyota sedan around 11 p.m. The pedestrian died a the scene, and officers will release his identity once they notify his family.

Police are still investigating the crash.

Anyone with any information about the incident should call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

