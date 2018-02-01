Middle Tennessee beats Old Dominion 66-59

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Antwain Johnson scored 18 points, Nick King added 17 with 11 rebounds, and Middle Tennessee used a late run to beat Old Dominion 66-59 on Thursday night to remain in first place in Conference USA.
Giddy Potts scored 12 points for the Blue Raiders (17-5, 9-1), who hold a 1½ game lead on the Monarchs (16-5, 7-2) and a half-game lead and tie-breaker over Western Kentucky.
Tied at 33 at halftime, Old Dominion led 42-39 after B.J. Stith's back-to-back jumpers, then 54-52 on Trey Porter's dunk with 3:20 left. King put the Blue Raiders up on a 3-point play and Middle Tennessee finished on a 14-5 run.
The Blue Raiders outrebounded the Monarchs 40-29 and held them to 37 percent shooting from the field.
Randy Haynes scored 14 points, Ahmad Caver had 13 and Porter 11 for the Monarchs, who saw their four-game win streak end.
