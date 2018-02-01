RPS superintendent sworn in, supports meal tax proposal

Newly elected representatives and newly hired staffers would have 90 days to undergo training, unless they received the training within the previous year.More >>
An email posted on social media is asking supporters to boycott restaurants that oppose Mayor Levar Stoney's proposal, which involves using a meal tax hike to fund construction of city schools.More >>
Jason Kamras believes new facilities will go a long way towards engagement, equity and excellence for Richmond Public Schools.More >>
Richmond Redevelopment Housing Authority officials originally said the apartments would be ready in 30 days from the start of repairs. The new baseboard heating costs $213,000, plus another $23,000 to cover the costs of resident moving out during the work.More >>
Feb. 1 kicks off Black History Month, and there are a lot of events scheduled around the area to celebrate including at the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia in Richmond.More >>
