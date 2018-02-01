James leads Liberty to 77-61 win as Flames sweep Winthrop

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) - Scottie James had 21 points and Caleb Homesley added 16 as Liberty rolled over Winthrop 77-61 on Thursday night to sweep the Eagles for the season.
Liberty (14-10, 5-6 Big South) beat Winthrop 73-70 earlier in the year, which gave the Flames their first regular season sweep of Winthrop since the 2003-04 season.
James was 9 of 15 from the floor with eight rebounds and three blocks. Homesley drilled 4 of 5 from distance and Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz added 14 points with five assists and three steals for Liberty, which has won two consecutive after dropping five straight games.
The Flames never trailed, jumping out to an early lead and holding a 37-26 halftime advantage. They pushed their lead to 58-44 following a Lovell Cabbil 3 at the 10:57 mark.
Xavier Cooks had 21 points and nine rebounds for Winthrop (13-9, 7-4), which had won six straight before facing the Flames.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The VCU Rowdy Rams student section held its annual camp out on Thursday night, as the Rams get set to host 22nd-ranked Rhode Island at the Siegel Center on Friday.More >>
The VCU Rowdy Rams student section held its annual camp out on Thursday night, as the Rams get set to host 22nd-ranked Rhode Island at the Siegel Center on Friday.More >>
Philadelphia is known for its sports talk radio, and in a crazy coincidence, most of the sports talk show hosts in Richmond hail from the Philly area. FOX Sports 910's Wes McElroy, as well as ESPN 99.5's Greg Burton and Bob Black all grew up within spitting distance of the City of Brotherly Love, and will be watching Sunday's Super Bowl with great interest.More >>
Philadelphia is known for its sports talk radio, and in a crazy coincidence, most of the sports talk show hosts in Richmond hail from the Philly area. FOX Sports 910's Wes McElroy, as well as ESPN 99.5's Greg Burton and Bob Black all grew up within spitting distance of the City of Brotherly Love, and will be watching Sunday's Super Bowl with great interest.More >>
Disco Sports in the West End is seeing an uptick in sales of Eagles and Patriots Merchandise. One owner estimates that gear of the Super Bowl teams is selling at a 50 percent increase than normal.More >>
Disco Sports in the West End is seeing an uptick in sales of Eagles and Patriots Merchandise. One owner estimates that gear of the Super Bowl teams is selling at a 50 percent increase than normal.More >>