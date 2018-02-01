UNC Greensboro downs VMI 73-51

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Marvin Smith scored 13 points with three 3-pointers, James Dickey added 12 points with 10 rebounds, and UNC Greensboro never trailed in beating VMI 73-51 on Thursday night to take sole possession of second place in the Southern Conference.
Jordy Kuiper added 10 points for the Spartans (17-6, 8-2), who outscored the Keydets 28-16 in the paint and scored 20 points off of 23 VMI turnovers.
Dickey's free throws capped a 9-3 run in which Kyrin Galloway hit a 3 and the Spartans led 56-36 lead en route to building a 24-point lead with 2:11 left to play.
Isaiah Miller's layup capped the Spartans opening 13-3 run, Kuiper, Kylia Sykes and Smith made 3s on consecutive possessions, and UNC Greensboro led 41-18 at halftime after hitting six 3-pointers and holding the Keydets to 1 of 5 from 3.
Austin Vereen scored 14 points with four 3s, Bubba Parham added 13 points and Tyler Creammer had 10 for VMI (7-15, 2-9).
The VCU Rowdy Rams student section held its annual camp out on Thursday night, as the Rams get set to host 22nd-ranked Rhode Island at the Siegel Center on Friday.More >>
Philadelphia is known for its sports talk radio, and in a crazy coincidence, most of the sports talk show hosts in Richmond hail from the Philly area. FOX Sports 910's Wes McElroy, as well as ESPN 99.5's Greg Burton and Bob Black all grew up within spitting distance of the City of Brotherly Love, and will be watching Sunday's Super Bowl with great interest.More >>
Disco Sports in the West End is seeing an uptick in sales of Eagles and Patriots Merchandise. One owner estimates that gear of the Super Bowl teams is selling at a 50 percent increase than normal.More >>
