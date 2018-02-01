UNC Greensboro downs VMI 73-51

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Marvin Smith scored 13 points with three 3-pointers, James Dickey added 12 points with 10 rebounds, and UNC Greensboro never trailed in beating VMI 73-51 on Thursday night to take sole possession of second place in the Southern Conference.

Jordy Kuiper added 10 points for the Spartans (17-6, 8-2), who outscored the Keydets 28-16 in the paint and scored 20 points off of 23 VMI turnovers.

Dickey's free throws capped a 9-3 run in which Kyrin Galloway hit a 3 and the Spartans led 56-36 lead en route to building a 24-point lead with 2:11 left to play.

Isaiah Miller's layup capped the Spartans opening 13-3 run, Kuiper, Kylia Sykes and Smith made 3s on consecutive possessions, and UNC Greensboro led 41-18 at halftime after hitting six 3-pointers and holding the Keydets to 1 of 5 from 3.

Austin Vereen scored 14 points with four 3s, Bubba Parham added 13 points and Tyler Creammer had 10 for VMI (7-15, 2-9).

