RVA sports radio boasts Philly flavor

In addition to good sports teams, both Super Bowl cities have produced some talented media names. A few from one location in particular found their way to Richmond.

Greg Burton hosts "Hardly Workin'" on ESPN 99.5, just one of many Richmond sports talk radio personalities who hail from the Philadelphia area - and who are fans of the Eagles. Another, Wes McElroy of Fox Sports 910.

Burton and McElroy, along with their respective producers and 99.5's Bob Black, are all from within spitting distance of the city of brotherly love. Some of their fondest sports memories from there helped to shape their careers.

While their personalities will reflect their allegiance, have no fear Patriots fans - objectivity lives, and the phone lines are still open for you as well.

Both McElroy and Burton see and view sports through a professional and analytical lens, but in an NFC East where every rival has multiple Super Bowl wins, they're hoping their team can grab its first on Sunday.

Greg Burton hails from Wilmington, Delaware, about 20 minutes from Philly, Wes McElroy from Pottstown, Pennsylvania, and Bob Black from Springfield.

