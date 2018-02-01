RVA sports radio boasts Philly flavor

The VCU Rowdy Rams student section held its annual camp out on Thursday night, as the Rams get set to host 22nd-ranked Rhode Island at the Siegel Center on Friday.More >>
The VCU Rowdy Rams student section held its annual camp out on Thursday night, as the Rams get set to host 22nd-ranked Rhode Island at the Siegel Center on Friday.More >>
Philadelphia is known for its sports talk radio, and in a crazy coincidence, most of the sports talk show hosts in Richmond hail from the Philly area. FOX Sports 910's Wes McElroy, as well as ESPN 99.5's Greg Burton and Bob Black all grew up within spitting distance of the City of Brotherly Love, and will be watching Sunday's Super Bowl with great interest.More >>
Philadelphia is known for its sports talk radio, and in a crazy coincidence, most of the sports talk show hosts in Richmond hail from the Philly area. FOX Sports 910's Wes McElroy, as well as ESPN 99.5's Greg Burton and Bob Black all grew up within spitting distance of the City of Brotherly Love, and will be watching Sunday's Super Bowl with great interest.More >>
Disco Sports in the West End is seeing an uptick in sales of Eagles and Patriots Merchandise. One owner estimates that gear of the Super Bowl teams is selling at a 50 percent increase than normal.More >>
Disco Sports in the West End is seeing an uptick in sales of Eagles and Patriots Merchandise. One owner estimates that gear of the Super Bowl teams is selling at a 50 percent increase than normal.More >>