Richmond housing community's heating problems will last through March

The 78 apartments without heat in Richmond’s Creighton Court public housing community will not be all fixed until the end of March.

Richmond Redevelopment Housing Authority officials originally said the apartments would be ready in 30 days from the start of repairs. The new baseboard heating costs $213,000, plus another $23,000 to cover the costs of resident moving out during the work.

This comes after a dozen buildings were left without fully working heat, heading into the winter.

The RRHA’s former CEO stepped down after the controversy. Interim CEO Orlando Artze says the RRHA "really could have and should have been able to respond a lot faster."

