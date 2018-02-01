Missing 17-year-old Va. girl believed to be in danger - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Missing 17-year-old Va. girl believed to be in danger

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
Cayla Sue Austin (Source: Virginia State Police) Cayla Sue Austin (Source: Virginia State Police)
LURAY, VA (WWBT) -

Virginia State Police have issued an endangered missing child media alert for a 17-year-old girl who went missing from Luray, Va.

Police say Cayla Sue Austin is believed to be in danger and was last seen by her family on Jan. 5. She might be with some of her friends.

Austin is five-feet-three-inches tall, about 115 pounds, has blond hair, blue eyes and a lip ring in her bottom lip. She left with a mint green basket/hamper that is tube-shaped along with some clothing. She may be in need of medical attention.

Police say she may have access to a vehicle, but they do not have any other information at this time.

If you see Cayla Sue Austin, call police.

