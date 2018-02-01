Man arrested, faces multiple charges after police find missing VA teen

A missing 17-year-old has been found safe, and a man faces multiple charges in the case in Luray.

The Luray Police Department executed a search warrant on Thursday at an apartment where they found Cayla Austin, who had been missing since early January.

Police also found and arrested Jimmy Lee Shifflett in the case.

He was charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, two counts of violation of the conditions of a protective order, which barred any contact with the juvenile. Additional charges are possible.

Virginia State Police had issued an endangered missing child alert last week as they searched for Austin.

