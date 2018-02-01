RESTAURANT REPORT: Employees caught not washing their hands

Two restaurants were written up for employees not washing their hands before they prepared food in this Restaurant Report. They both also had chicken that wasn't being kept hot enough, according to their health inspection reports.

Hunan Cafe at 9117 Staples Mill Road in Henrico had three priority violations, plus one priority foundation and five core violations on its last inspection.

The report says an employee didn't wash their hands before engaging in food preparation, there were several cleaning issues, and some chicken was sitting at an improper temperature.

The report shows three violations were corrected during the inspection. When the inspector returned the next week, everything had been corrected for a perfect score.

We went over and asked to speak to the manager, who wasn't there. We left our card, but haven't heard back yet.

Also in Henrico, Little Tokyo in the food court in Regency Square Mall had three priority violations, five priority foundation, and three core violations. This was a follow-up to an inspection with about 15 total violations back in October.

This time, the inspector noted an employee returning to work and starting to cut chicken without washing their hands. The report also says chicken had to be reheated because it wasn't kept hot enough, and a pan of raw beef was sitting in the hand sink.

Five violations were corrected during the inspection. On another follow-up after that, everything was marked as corrected, except for some gaskets that needed to be fixed. Our calls to Little Tokyo were unanswered.

