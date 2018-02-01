New AD brings longtime Virginia administrator to athletics

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - New Virginia athletic director Carla Williams has named longtime Virginia administrator Nancy Rivers as a senior associate athletic director and chief of staff.

Rivers has spent the past 29 years at the university. For the last 12, she was the chief of staff for the president and associate vice president for administration.

In her new position, announced Thursday, Rivers will oversee facility management, game operations and human resources. She started in the position on Jan. 25.

Before working in the president's office, Rivers served as the university's director of state governmental relations and assistant vice president. She joined the university as an associate director for intramural/recreational sports in 1989, and previously served in the athletic and intramural sports administrations at Texas, Iowa and Fairfield.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.