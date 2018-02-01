Richmond's Black History Museum hosts special events for Black History Month

Feb. 1 kicks off Black History Month, and there are a lot of events scheduled around the area to celebrate including at the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia in Richmond.

Black history is celebrated every month of the year at the museum on Leigh Street.

February is no different.

However, Monroe Harris, who is the chairman of the museum's board of directors, says there are a few special events this month. In fact, one is next Wednesday.

"On February 7th, in partnership with Diversity Richmond, we will be sponsoring a program of HIV and AIDS awareness here at the museum. It is in conjunction with Black National HIV and AIDS Awareness day," said Harris.

Then on Feb. 24, the museum will host author Ronnie Sidney for a discussion as well as a book signing.

We have featured the Tappahannock native here on NBC12, and his story is quite inspiring.

"He had a learning disability. He overcame that disability, became college educated, and went to get an advanced degree in social work. And so, I think that story is inspiring to children and adults as well," said Harris. "And finally, on the 28th, we're doing a screening of the documentary 'Hail Storm: John Dabney in Virginia.' It's about celebrated chef John Dabney. In addition to the screening, there will be cuisine relative to what he would have done, and his signature 'hail storm mint julep' will be served as well."

Harris says everyone is invited to all of the events at the museum.

"We look forward to seeing you this month and every other month of the year," said Harris.

