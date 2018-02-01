Get back on track after the holiday shopping debt hangover

get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
After their worst week in two years, stocks are falling again in early trading, with sharp losses for banks and energy companies.More >>
Richmond City Council is holding a public meeting Monday night, and they are taking comments on Mayor Stoney's proposed meals tax increase.More >>
Atlee High School is safe from Tuberculosis - that was the big message at Monday night's special meeting, where parents of Atlee students were able to get their questions answered about the confirmed case of TB at the school.More >>
A new survey found 65 percent of Americans set a holiday budget this year, but 77 percent blew right through it by spending too much on gifts.More >>
Using two chairs and curtains, the product was put to the test. One set was left untreated and another set was sprayed with No Burn fabric fire protection.More >>
Reducing your monthly bills doesn't have to be painful, and in some cases, it's as simple as a phone call.More >>
Crystal Robinson received a notice saying she would be kicked out on Feb. 15 if she did not get rid of her dog immediately. Problem is, she does not have a dog!More >>
Before you sign up for one a tax refund advance payment to get your money faster, be aware of what you'll still have to pay.More >>
Police are asking the public’s assistance in locating the man they believe sexually assaulted a young child in a viral video that circulated on social media.More >>
The Summit County Medical Examiner has identified the 2-year-old girl who was found dead outside of her home Friday afternoon.More >>
