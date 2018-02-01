Virginia double homicide suspect turns himself in to police in O'Donnell

A man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend and her father in Newport News, Virginia in late July turned himself in to the Lynn County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday night.

Amos Jacob Arroyo, 32, has been on the run for six months.

Around 6:15 p.m. July 30, Newport News police were called to a home after there were reports of a shooting. Officials say Patricia Joseph and her father Jessie Barnes were killed.

Joseph is Arroyo’s ex-girlfriend and is the mother of their two children who home at the time of the murders. Arroyo was identified and charged as the suspect, and the U.S. Marshals were asked for assistance in tracking Arroyo down. The following day, arrest warrants were issued charging Arroyo with two counts of first-degree murder and related charges. The U.S. Marshals were then asked for assistance in tracking Arroyo down.

The investigation revealed Arroyo went to Georgia immediately following the murders, leaving his vehicle and identification cards behind after purchasing clothes at a Walmart in Pooler, Georgia.

On Jan. 10, U.S. Marshals used a nationwide media campaign to generate tips on Arroyo, who was known to have ties all over the country. U.S. Marshals received numerous tips from multiple states on possible sightings of Arroyo.

Lynn County Sheriff Abraham Vega said his office received a call at 7:24 p.m. from a man saying he had someone who wanted to turn himself in.

The caller told the sheriff's office to meet them at the Allsup's Convenience Store in O'Donnell.

When the deputy arrived, he ran Arroyo's driver's license and saw that he was wanted for murder in Virginia.

We are told the deputy took Arroyo into custody without incident.

Sheriff Vega said his office was told Arroyo had been staying in Lamesa, but they are unsure at this time if he had been there for an extended amount of time.

Arroyo is now facing five charges, including two charges of first-degree murder.

Sheriff Vega said Arroyo waived extradition hearings and will be extradited to Virginia by U.S. Marshals.

It is not known at this time when that extradition will take place.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.