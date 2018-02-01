Confirmed case of TB at Hanover school; health department evaluating student body

The Hanover Health Department is evaluating students, faculty, and staff who may have been exposed to tuberculosis (TB) at Atlee High School. This comes after the department confirmed an active case of TB at the school.More >>
The Hanover Health Department is evaluating students, faculty, and staff who may have been exposed to tuberculosis (TB) at Atlee High School. This comes after the department confirmed an active case of TB at the school.More >>
Hanover County residents may offer their opinions on the names of Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School online via Survey Monkey.More >>
Hanover County residents may offer their opinions on the names of Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School online via Survey Monkey.More >>
A man was arrested in connection with an incident at a hotel in Ashland.More >>
A man was arrested in connection with an incident at a hotel in Ashland.More >>
The Hanover Sheriff's Office says a 25-year-old Mechanicsville man faces five counts of reproduction/distribution of child pornography charges.More >>
The Hanover Sheriff's Office says a 25-year-old Mechanicsville man faces five counts of reproduction/distribution of child pornography charges.More >>
Two Hanover sisters, who held a toy drive for children impacted by Hurricane Harvey, left for Texas on Wednesday morning.More >>
Two Hanover sisters, who held a toy drive for children impacted by Hurricane Harvey, left for Texas on Wednesday morning.More >>