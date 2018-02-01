Police arrest woman's boyfriend in fatal stabbing

Kristian Travis Jewett, 36, was arrested and is being held without bond. (Source: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

One woman has died and another was injured in a stabbing in White Plains early Tuesday morning.

Donna Collins, 42, of White Plains, was transported to VCU Medical Center in Richmond where she later died of her injuries.

Her daughter, Tracey Collins, 23, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and has been released.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kristian Travis Jewett, 36, of White Plains. He is being held at the Meherrin River Regional Jail without bond.

Jewett was Donna Collins’ boyfriend. Charges are pending against him related to her death.

This is the first deadly crime in Brunswick County since January 2011.

