Police arrest woman's boyfriend in fatal stabbing

Donna Collins, 42, of White Plains, was transported to MCV hospital in Richmond where she later died of her injuries.More >>
For 3 million miles, Terry "Cougar" Burris has driven for Walmart out of its distribution center in Sutherland.More >>
Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) officers prevented 71 firearms from going through checkpoints at airports across the state in 2017. In 2016, 79 firearms were stopped from going through security.More >>
Police in Lynchburg are searching for a man who hasn't been seen since Monday.More >>
Henrico County Police said officers deployed pepper spray after responding to a large fight in the school’s cafeteria about 1:30 p.m.More >>
