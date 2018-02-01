Stoney appointee suggests boycotting restaurants that oppose tax hike

An email from a Mayor Levar Stoney appointee obtained by NBC12 is asking supporters to boycott restaurants that oppose the mayor's proposal to increase the meal tax to fund construction of schools.

The email was sent by Cindy Menz-Erb, one of Mayor Stoney's six appointees announced in early January to the Compact Team.

Mayor Stoney said in a statement on Facebook saying he does not support the boycott.

My proposal to fund schools has generated strong feelings on both sides. Debate is healthy, and ensures we make the best decision for our kids and our community. But let me make one thing clear - I do NOT support penalizing anyone, or any business, for their beliefs. In fact - I feel the exact opposite. We have an opportunity to rally around our ENTIRE restaurant community to show them that strong restaurants can help us build strong schools. As this debate moves forward, I plan to visit restaurants on all sides of this issue, to thank them for what they do for our city, and to learn how, I, as Mayor, can do more to help them grow and thrive in Richmond. I hope everyone who sees this will do the same.

Stoney wants to raise the meal tax 1.5 percent, which he says will generate an additional $9.1 million per year.

Currently, the meals tax is 6 percent, and the proposed tax hike would bring it to 7.5 percent. Currently, the city meals tax is 6 percent. A mandatory state meals tax is also added on top of that.

The city currently has a $66 million debt capacity through FY2023. Stoney says that would increase to $150 million if they increase the meal tax. He says those funds would be reserved for school facilities.

