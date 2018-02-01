2 arrested after skimmer found at Colonial Heights bank

Two people suspected of placing a skimming device at an ATM in Colonial Heights were arrested on Jan. 25.

Capt. William H. Anspach says the suspects - 50-year-old Antal Kancsal, a Hungary citizen, and 42-year-old Roberto De Miranda Martinez, a Chile citizen - were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit credit card theft.

Anspach says Kancsal and De Miranda Martinez placed a skimming device on an ATM at the BB&T at 2609 Boulevard around 11 a.m.

When they did they, Anspach says the machine actually became disabled, sending an alert to the bank.

A technician fixing the machine discovered the skimmer.

The Colonial Heights Police Department contacted the FBI for assistance in the case and then set up surveillance at the ATM.

That evening, Kancsal and De Miranda Martinez returned to the bank and were arrested.

Both suspects are currently being held at the Riverside Regional Jail without bond. They are scheduled to appear in court on March 21.

While no customers were impacted by this skimming device, the Colonial Heights Police Department reminds citizens to contact police immediately if they have had credit or debit cards compromised.

