2 arrested after skimmer found at Colonial Heights bank

An email posted on social media is asking supporters to boycott restaurants that oppose Mayor Levar Stoney's proposal, which involves using a meal tax hike to fund construction of city schools.More >>
get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
The Hanover Health Department is evaluating students, faculty, and staff who may have been exposed to tuberculosis (TB) at Atlee High School. This comes after the department confirmed an active case of TB at the school.More >>
Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to return to court for another prison sentence, where he's expected to be confronted again by victims.More >>
Attorneys for a former Dallas accountant condemned for fatally shooting his two young daughters while their mother listened helplessly on the phone hoped a federal court would keep him from being put to death.More >>
Police say a male student and a female student are victims of a shooting in a classroom at a Los Angeles middle school.More >>
'Gifting' ganja: Companies exploit laws intended to allow adults to give small amounts to each other.More >>
Jordan Rodriguez was found buried in a Cleveland backyard on Dec. 19, 2017.More >>
Five days after first feeling sick, 15-year-old Kira Molina, of Coweta County, GA, died at the hospital from liver failure.More >>
The charges against Amanda Wright and Besline Jospeh include child abuse and assault.More >>
Federal and state authorities are investigating the fatal incident.More >>
According to a news release from the Trumann Police Department, Arissa Farmer was located this morning around 2 a.m., in O’Neil, Nebraska.More >>
If you have Amazon Prime and your purchases do not arrive in the two-day guaranteed window, you can get an extra month added to your Prime membership.More >>
