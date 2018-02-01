Walmart driver celebrates 3 million miles with new custom truck

Terry Burris has been with Walmart for 25 years and driven 3 million miles. (Source: Walmart)

For 3 million miles, Terry "Cougar" Burris has driven for Walmart out of its distribution center in Sutherland.

Burris has been with Walmart for 25 years, and received a custom Peterbilt truck to celebrate his longevity.

There is a decal on the side indicating his mileage milestone.

"Terry is a professional whose first thought when getting into a vehicle is the safety of the public, not his own safety record or accomplishments," Mark McGrath, Walmart general transportation manager, said. "He takes the responsibility of driving the vehicle safely very seriously."

