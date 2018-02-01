TSA officials: 71 firearms caught going through checkpoint at VA airports

Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) officers prevented 71 firearms from going through checkpoints at airports across the state in 2017. In 2016, 79 firearms were stopped from going through security.

"Most airports saw a decrease in the number of firearms detected at checkpoints with the exception of Richmond International and Charlottesville-Albemarle Regional airports, which saw an uptick," TSA officials said.

Washington Dulles International Airport

2017: 19 firearms

2016: 24 firearms

Richmond International Airport

2017: 18 firearms

2016: 10 firearms

Norfolk International Airport

2017: 10 firearms

2016: 14 firearms

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport

2017: 13 firearms

2016: 19 firearms

Charlottesville-Albemarle Regional Airport

2017: 4 firearms

2016: 0 firearms

Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport

2017: 3 firearms

2016: 6 firearms

Lynchburg Regional Airport

2017: 2 firearms

2016: 3 firearms

Newport News-Williamsburg Regional Airport

2017: 2 firearms

2016: 3 firearms

Last year, 3,957 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at security checkpoints across the country, which is 566 more firearms than in 2016.

The top five airports where TSA officers detected guns at checkpoints in 2017 were:

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport: 245

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport: 211

George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston: 142

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport: 115

Denver International Airport: 98

These airports were also in the top five in 2014, 2015, and 2016.

Passengers are allowed to travel with firearms, but they must be properly packaged and declared in checked luggage. More information on how to travel with guns can be found here.

TSA encourages travelers to familiarize themselves with state and local firearm laws, as well as their specific airline, for each point of travel prior to departure.

Those who bring weapons through a checkpoint could face federal civil penalties up to $13,000. Click here for a full list of penalties.

