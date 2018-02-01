Sears lays off 220 people at corporate headquarters

The layoffs come after Sears' said sales are slumping. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) - The retailer announced Wednesday it's laying off 220 people from its corporate offices effective immediately.

Most of these employees worked at Sears' headquarters in Illinois.

The company has been struggling with slumping sales.

Sears has issued a notice to the Illinois government that more layoffs are on the way.

The company also said it expects to cut about 150 more employees at Hoffman Estates starting in April.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.