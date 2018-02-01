'Sticker Shock' campaign aims to curb underage drinking

"Don't drink and drive" is a message you'll hear a lot leading up to the Super Bowl.

While that is sound advice, here is some more - if you're having a party, be sure to think about any minors who might be there too, and make sure you're watching that only adults are getting adult beverages.

Before the Eagles and the Patriots square off on the gridiron, you're probably planning your Super Bowl party. If you plan to open a few cold ones, plan on seeing one of the bright orange and yellow stickers on the bottles.

Here's a warning to watch who is drinking alcohol.

“If it's your house, obviously you're responsible for it. Make sure no minors are consuming alcohol, and ensure that nobody is driving if they've been consuming alcohol," said Sgt. James Cooper, with the Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

It's all part of Project Sticker Shock, a program to fight underage drinking. Leading the way will be dozens of Hanover students, who have embraced this message. They'll be out in force with local law enforcement, putting the stickers on alcohol throughout the region.

"The project represents a partnership between youth, licensed establishments, concerned parents and community members, prevention professionals, and law enforcement with the goal of educating persons 21 and older of the underage law and raising public awareness about underage drinking," officials said in a press release.

"We don't go out and make them sign up for this," said Cooper. “They come to us. They sign up for this. We have people sign up as soon as schools starts in September and normally, it gets booked every year."

The message on the stickers is simple, but the message is also hefty - just like the cost of giving alcohol to minors.

They place stickers on anything that may appeal to those who are underage, such as multi-packs of beer, wine coolers, and other alcoholic products.

"If you're caught, it is a class one misdemeanor, and it is a $2,500 fine and/or a year in jail."

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

