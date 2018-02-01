Officials: Suspicious bag catches on fire at busy shopping center

Chesterfield fire and state police are working together after a suspicious bag caught on fire at a busy shopping center, off of Robious and Huguenot roads.

Officers responded to the Outback Steakhouse parking lot around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, and they were on the scene for several hours overnight.

Police say at one point, the bag started smoldering and then caught on fire. Chesterfield fire was called to the scene.

Investigators found electronics in the bag, officials say the fire may have been caused by a lithium battery.

The scene finally cleared around 2 a.m. once everything was deemed safe.

