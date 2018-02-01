Police look for man who tried to abduct 8-year-old girl

A Walmart driver in Sutherland - Terry Burris - celebrated driving over 3 million miles! He received a brand-new, custom truck to celebrate his 25th anniversary with Walmart.

A little girl ran away from a man who tried to kidnap her, and police want to find the man before he strikes again.

Fairfax police went door-to-door on Wednesday night asking if the man in the sketch looked familiar. Police will be back out later on Thursday.

The eight-year-old girl who got away says he tried to lure her by talking about a cute dog.

According to NBC Washington, the little girl got off the school bus last Wednesday in her Alexandria neighborhood. As she was walking home, she was approached by the man.

"He asked, what's my name and he has a dog that was cute and he can give it to me only if I come with him," she said. "I ran away because I was really scared."

The man tried to grab her arm as she ran, but she broke free. She screamed, and eventually, the man walked the other way.

Officers told NBC Washington the man is black, between 40 and 50 years old, 5-feet-6-inches tall to 5-feet-7-inches tall with a medium build. He also has short hair and a short beard, as well as a mole on his left ear, and a tattoo on his inner right forearm.

He was seen wearing "a black zip-up jacket with gray pockets, a black baseball hat with gray writing, black pants, black shoes, and a black or gray backpack," according to NBC Washington.

Police increased their presence in the neighborhood as they continue to investigate.

