Missing man last seen leaving work on Monday

Police in Lynchburg are searching for a man who hasn't been seen since Monday.

Steven Gerald Atkinson, 59, was last seen leaving work on Monday around 12:30 p.m. Lynchburg police told NBC affiliate WSLS he has not returned to work since and has not contacted his family since Saturday.

When officers arrived at his home, they could not find his bicycle, which is his normal form of transporation.

Atkinson is described as an African American man, 5-feet-8 inches tall, and 180 pounds, police told WSLS.

If you have seen Atkinson or have any information, call Lynchburg police at 434-455-6153.

