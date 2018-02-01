Man found after reported missing on Monday

A man last seen leaving work on Monday has been found.

Lynchburg police found Steven Gerald Atkinson, 59, in good health on Thursday.

He was last seen leaving work on Monday around 12:30 p.m. Police said he did not return to work the next day, and his family has not heard from him since Saturday.

