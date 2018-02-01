Suns guard Isaiah Canaan breaks ankle in gruesome injury

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Phoenix Suns guard Isaiah Canaan (2) is fouled by Dallas Mavericks guards Wesley Matthews, left, and Yogi Ferrell, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, in Phoenix.

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Phoenix Suns guard Isaiah Canaan injures his foot, landing awkwardly, after being fouled by the Dallas Mavericks during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, in Phoenix.

PHOENIX (AP) - Suns guard Isaiah Canaan has broken his left ankle in a gruesome injury against the Dallas Mavericks.

The backup point guard was injured on a contested drive to the basket in the final seconds of the first quarter Wednesday night. His ankle gave way on a hard, awkward landing, and his left foot was pointing in the wrong direction as his body tumbled to the floor.

As trainers rushed to Canaan, there were groans from the crowd and looks of shock from his Phoenix teammates, some of whom covered their eyes or looked away.

Canaan was loaded onto a stretcher and wheeled off the court.

In his fifth NBA season, Canaan was signed by the Suns on Dec. 13 after being waived by Houston on Oct. 28. He began the night averaging 9.4 points and 4.2 assists in 18 games with Phoenix.

