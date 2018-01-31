Candle starts apartment fire, displaces 18 people

An unattended candle is responsible for a fire at an apartment that displaced several people on Tuesday, according to the Chesterfield Fire Department.

The call came in around 7:45 p.m. from the 2600 block of Mangowood Drive. The fire started on the third floor of the apartment building and was isolated to that unit, but the rest of the apartments have smoke and water damage.

The fire was under control in 45 minutes. Three adults and five children in the apartment that caught fire are being helped by the Red Cross. Seven adults and three children displaced by the smoke and water damage are getting alternative housing from the apartment complex.

