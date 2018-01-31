FIRST ALERT: Super Bowl Sunday storm

Super Bowl Sunday will bring Virginia and the mid-Atlantic a decent-sized storm that will have the potential for soaking rainfall and even a little snow or sleet. The wintry precipitation will be most likely over the far western parts of the state, with just a cold rain expected over central Virginia and RVA. The timing will be from Sunday morning through overnight Sunday. Minneapolis will be VERY cold for folks traveling up that way to see the big game. Thankfully the game itself will be indoors!

Here's the forecast for Sunday, followed by the GFS forecast maps for Sunday morning and afternoon:

GFS maps Sunday morning shows snow western VA, with cold rain moving into central Virginia, then as the day goes on the western snow or mix quickly changes to mainly rain.