Eagles, Patriots merchandise flying off shelves days before Super Bowl

If you're watching the Super Bowl at a local establishment or a party, you're bound to see fans in Eagles or Patriots gear.

Some are scrambling to get a new shirt or hat in the days - possibly the hours - leading up to the big game. Retailers have certainly seen a fair share of apparel flying off the shelves.

There are certain teams that will always be big sellers for Richmond's sporting goods stores.

"The Redskins are always huge, because its a home team basically, and there's always Cowboys fans," said Karen Held-Lynn.

But when it comes to Super Bowl week, the last two NFL teams standing take center stage. Stores like Disco Sports in the West End have certainly seen a spike in sales.

"We got some stuff in, and it's practically moving and almost gone, so we have seen an uptick in it," said Held-Lynn.

"It's probably up 50 percent of what it would've been otherwise," said Lou Held. "We don't have a tremendous amount of availability right now, but what we have is pretty much moving and will be gone."

Disco Sports had Eagles and Patriots apparel in stock during the regular season, but once the Super Bowl 52 match-up was set, the staff needed to get more merchandise to move.

"You're pretty limited in what you can get in that brief period of time, but we have vendors that we deal with and we get what we can," said Held.

Of course, any team with a local tie-in will help get items out the door. Disco Sports cited VCU's trip to the Final Four as one example. While this match-up is not on that level, it still helps the bottom line.

"January is a slower month in retail in general, but when things like this, when there are big events that happen, then obviously our sales, they do increase," said Held-Lynn.

While Philadelphia and New England may be getting the job done, there's always that ideal scenario that would really get local football fans in the door.

"It would be great if the Redskins made the Super Bowl, because you have your die-hard fans. No matter how bad they are, people are always going to root for them," said Held-Lynn.

The staff at Disco Sports says they expect people to be visiting to purchase merchandise right up through Super Bowl Sunday.

