Richmond named top beer destination in the world

Why go anywhere else when you're already in the best place in the world to grab a brew? (Source: Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery/Facebook)

The next time you’re sitting at Castleburg or Hardywood Park sipping on a locally made craft beer thinking it doesn’t get any better than that, you’re right.

According to VinePair, Richmond is the top destination for beer in the world.

Better than New York City, better than St. Louis or Chicago and better than Seoul, South Korea.

A craft brewery explosion in the area is why the site gave Richmond the top honor, beating out other locations such as Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and Madison, WI.

With more than 20 breweries in Richmond itself, and several others in the surrounding area, knowing where to go and what to drink can be hard to determine. But the Richmond Beer Trail website can help you make sense of all the local offerings.

