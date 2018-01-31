Drunk driver who killed high school student sentenced to nearly 11 years prison

The woman convicted of killing a 14-year-old Highland Springs High School student will spend the next decade in prison.

Keia Mona Hewlett was sentenced to 56 years, with 45 years and two months suspended after crashing her vehicle and killing Dajanae White.

White was killed in the crash on Darbytown Road in April during spring break. There were six people total in the car, including Hewlett, two other teenagers and two children. Everybody else survived.

Court documents say Hewlett was at her sister's house that night and admitted to police "...she had 3 shots of Amsterdam vodka" and "...she had the last drink before leaving."

Hewlett was sentenced to: 20 years, 10 suspended for involuntary manslaughter; 35 years, 35 suspended for five counts of child abuse/disregard for life; 12 months, two suspended for DWI.

