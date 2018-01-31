Drunk driver who killed high school student sentenced to nearly 11 years prison

Keia Mona Hewlett was sentenced to 56 years, with 45 years and two months suspended after crashing her vehicle and killing Dajanae White.More >>
Insurance doesn't cover all the medical care the children need, and one of them has been sent to a specialty hospital in Atlanta, further complicating the family's recovery.More >>
Alvin Banks' wife, Katrina, was found dead in the basement of their home in the 3900 block of Orion Court back in November 2016.More >>
The North Carolina based chain posted on Facebook on Tuesday, that with a heavy heart, they have to close the location.More >>
Virginia State Police responded to a tractor-trailer crash on Tuesday night at the exit from I-295 North to I-64 East in Henrico.More >>
